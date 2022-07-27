Pregnant woman, lover dragged to court for stealing N6m

The lovers, according to the police, conspired with other people who are at large, to steal the money.

Aigbokhai and her lover, Abimbola John were charged with two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The money, according to reports, belongs to their employer.

“That you, Abimbola Olanrewaju John, Laura Aigbokhai, and others still at large on June 23, 2022, at about 5.40pm at No. 3 Anthony Road, in the Anthony area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did steal the sum of N6 million, property of Rokee1388 Venture,” the charges read.

Arguing that the defendants committed a punishable offence, a police prosecutor cited sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

Having heard the matter, the Magistrate, L.A. Owolabi, admitted the lovers to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The matter was adjourned till October 17, 2022, for mention.

A 32-year-old man, Lucky Sedeliu, in a related development, has been remanded in prison over N11.2 million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dragged Sedeliu before an Ikeja Special Offences Court on two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

Having fraudulently collected the money, Sedeliu, according to the anti-graft agency, converted it to his own use.