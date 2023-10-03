ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Officer, driver fight over car steering wheel, kill woman, her 2 kids, keke rider in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The accident happened when an officer of the law dragged the steering wheel of a car with a driver.

Angry keke napep drivers, and residents have taken to the streets to express their frustrations [PO_GrassRootM /X]
Angry keke napep drivers, and residents have taken to the streets to express their frustrations [PO_GrassRootM /X]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that they died in a crash after a car drove into a keke napep. The victims were said to have included a pregnant woman, her two children and the keke rider.

An officer of the law and a driver were reportedly fighting for control of a moving car's steering wheel when they lost control and hit the tricycle.

There are conflicting reports about whether the officer involved was an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) or a police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a user of X, formerly Twitter, Tee (@tobe_stevee), "A driver was arrested by the police, one of them got into his car, while the others followed, on the way to the station, at the Okota roundabout, the driver decided to play a fast one and diverted to Ago Palace Way.

"While in motion, the police man and driver began to contest for the steering wheel. Eventually they both lost control and the car hit a tricycle (keke). In the tricycle, a woman with her two kids and the rider. All of them died. May their souls rest in peace.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Pulse, when police officers responded to the scene, they started shooting in the air to salvage the situation.

However, this further infuriated keke operators and residents who took to the streets to express their frustrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In videos posted online, protesters blocked roads and also burned tires, causing unrest in the area.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AfDB reiterates commitment to fund construction of Abidjan to Lagos highway

AfDB reiterates commitment to fund construction of Abidjan to Lagos highway

EFCC obtains warrant to arrest Diezani, begins extradition process

EFCC obtains warrant to arrest Diezani, begins extradition process

NDLEA developing new strategies to stop production of illicit drugs - Marwa

NDLEA developing new strategies to stop production of illicit drugs - Marwa

Babies born with teeth normal, not witchcraft - Pediatric dentist

Babies born with teeth normal, not witchcraft - Pediatric dentist

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

NCDC registers 1,968 Lassa fever cases in 112 LGs, 28 States

NCDC registers 1,968 Lassa fever cases in 112 LGs, 28 States

New Police Commissioner vows to be ruthless with criminals in Kwara

New Police Commissioner vows to be ruthless with criminals in Kwara

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Lake Chad

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Lake Chad

CSU finally releases Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku

CSU finally releases Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku

Pulse Sports

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful (video)

Killaboi is still on the run months after he killed his girlfriend, Augusta, during an argument [Tori News]

Killaboi confessed he killed Augusta, but he has remained free since July

The suspect will be charged to court for prosecution [Punch]

Woman raises alarm after catching her husband burying newborn baby

Oluwatoyin Salau was 19 years old when she was raped and murdered [Hali Tauxe/Tallahassee]

Court sentences American who killed Oluwatoyin Salau to life imprisonment