Officer, driver fight over car steering wheel, kill woman, her 2 kids, keke rider in Lagos

It was gathered that they died in a crash after a car drove into a keke napep. The victims were said to have included a pregnant woman, her two children and the keke rider.

An officer of the law and a driver were reportedly fighting for control of a moving car's steering wheel when they lost control and hit the tricycle.

There are conflicting reports about whether the officer involved was an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) or a police officer.

According to a user of X, formerly Twitter, Tee (@tobe_stevee), "A driver was arrested by the police, one of them got into his car, while the others followed, on the way to the station, at the Okota roundabout, the driver decided to play a fast one and diverted to Ago Palace Way.

"While in motion, the police man and driver began to contest for the steering wheel. Eventually they both lost control and the car hit a tricycle (keke). In the tricycle, a woman with her two kids and the rider. All of them died. May their souls rest in peace.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Pulse, when police officers responded to the scene, they started shooting in the air to salvage the situation.

However, this further infuriated keke operators and residents who took to the streets to express their frustrations.

