Pregnant woman asks court to compel ex-husband to send money for upkeep

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman added since their divorce, the man hasn't sent money for two months for her upkeep and unborn child.

Pregnant woman asks court to compel ex-husband to send money for upkeep [Daily Post Nigeria]

The complainant also prayed the court to confirm one pronouncement of divorce made by Al-Hassan in March.

“I am eight months pregnant. Since our divorce in March, he has only been able to send me money for two months for my upkeep and our unborn child.

”It is important that he continues to provide for me as I await delivery in a month’s time,” she told the court.

In his defence, the defendant who spoke through his counsel Abubakar Sani, said he was just briefed recently. He asked the court to give him more time to respond to the petition . The judge, Malam Mukhtar Aliyu adjourned the matter until August 21 for hearing.

