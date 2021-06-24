Pregnant woman, 2 others confirmed dead in Lagos-Ibadan road accident

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred around 4:30a.m. on Thursday.

He noted that the accident involved a Mazda bus marked LND 676 XX loaded with tomatoes and another Mazda bus marked BDG 755 YA loaded with cassava flakes (garri).

He added that it also involved a DAF truck (flat body) with registration number XY 895 GGE and a granite-laden Iveco truck marked JBD 16 XY.

Akinbiyi said that the the driver of the Mazda bus carrying ‘garri’ lost control due to speeding and rammed into an unknown run away truck from the rear which led to multiple hits by other vehicles.

“Among the three casualties who died in the unfortunate crash are two men who are occupants of the Mazda bus loaded with ‘garri’, while the pregnant woman was in the Mazda bus carrying tomatoes,’’ he said .

The TRACE spokesman stated that the deceased were evacuated by the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to Idera Hospital’s private morgue, Sagamu.

He added that all the vehicles involved in the accident had been towed to the Police Divisional Command in Sagamu.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased.