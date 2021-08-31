The defendants are; Ndifreke Udo-Amos, 45, a POS operator; Latifat Owolabi, a 36-year-old female POS operator and Anuoluwa Folarin, 22, a sales boy.
2 POS operators, other sent to Kirikiri for allegedly kidnapping 80-year-old man
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded three people in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, for allegedly kidnapping an 80-year-old man, Pa Anthony Idornigie.
They are being charged for conspiracy and kidnapping.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Folasade Hughes, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that they should be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.
Hughes adjourned the case until Sept. 8, for the Director of Public Prosecution’s(DPP) advice.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Oluwasegun Oke, told the court that the offences were committed from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22, 2020 at 7, Vanity St., Almoroof Estate, Itoki, Lagos.
Oke said that the defendants and others still at large, kidnapped an octogenarian, Pa Anthony Idornigie, and demanded for ransom from the family.
The prosecutor noted that certain sums of money were paid into different bank accounts which were later traced to the defendants.
Oke said the defendants were tracked and arrested by the police.
According to him, the offences contravene Sections 271 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
