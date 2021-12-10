RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

POS Operator, university student jailed for cybercrime in Ilorin

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Federal High Court, sitting in Ilorin, on Thursday, sentenced two suspected internet fraudsters, Onyeanu David, and Anthony Obumneme, to Correctional Centre over offences bordering on cyber fraud.

POS Operator, university student jailed for cybercrime in Ilorin.
POS Operator, university student jailed for cybercrime in Ilorin.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), secured the conviction.

Recommended articles

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Sani, said the court had carefully considered the plea of the defendants, their statements and plea bargain agreements.

Sani said that the defendants were guilty of their respective charges.

He sentenced David to one year in prison, with N200,000, as an option of fine.

The court ordered that the convict should forfeit the sum of US$150 and iPhone 11, the proceeds from the crime, to the federal government.

Similarly, Obumneme was sentenced to six months in prison, with N300,000 as an option of fine.

The convict should also forfeit the sum of US$300, which he benefited from the criminal activity and iPhone 12 Pro, used to perpetrate the crime to the federal government.

The two convicts were prosecuted on separate charges of one count each.

The first defendant, David, is a POS operator, who specialises in theft, by stealing from his customers, through the internet, while Obumneme, the second defendant, was one of the 30 ‘Yahoo Boys’ arrested on Sept. 19, by EFCC, during a sting operation on selected hostels at the Kwara state University, Malete.

Upon arraignment, the two defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Following their guilty plea, Sesan Ola and Rashidat Alao, who prosecuted for the Commission, drew the attention of the court to the plea bargain agreement entered by the defendants, with the Commission.

The prosecutors urged the court to consider the extra-judicial statements of the defendants and exhibits tendered from the bar, as well as the provisions of the law to convict the defendants.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bill to create crèches in public, private workplaces passes 2nd reading

Bill to create crèches in public, private workplaces passes 2nd reading

Presidency assures Police officers, civil servants of December salary

Presidency assures Police officers, civil servants of December salary

Why we can’t respond to allegation of non-remittance against PEF - NUPRC

Why we can’t respond to allegation of non-remittance against PEF - NUPRC

Katsina govt restores telecom services in 10 LGAs ravaged by banditry

Katsina govt restores telecom services in 10 LGAs ravaged by banditry

Buhari condemns Katsina Commissioner’s murder, says killers must be found

Buhari condemns Katsina Commissioner’s murder, says killers must be found

Nigeria records 754 additional COVID-19 infections in 24hrs

Nigeria records 754 additional COVID-19 infections in 24hrs

Writing of 4 NECO exams now compulsory in Ebonyi — Gov Umahi

Writing of 4 NECO exams now compulsory in Ebonyi — Gov Umahi

Edem Farrie interviews Folabi Esan of Adlevo Capital, Aboyeji Iyinoluwa (Future Africa) and Gbolade Okeowo of Kuramo Capital on the survival prospects of the Nigerian economy beyond oil exportation

Edem Farrie interviews Folabi Esan of Adlevo Capital, Aboyeji Iyinoluwa (Future Africa) and Gbolade Okeowo of Kuramo Capital on the survival prospects of the Nigerian economy beyond oil exportation

Gov Fayemi wants Nigeria to embrace restructuring before it’s too late

Gov Fayemi wants Nigeria to embrace restructuring before it’s too late

Trending

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck runs into school students in Lagos (Twitter @Trafficbutter)

Watch video: Female secondary school student smokes and others play ludo in class

Female SHS students smoke in class

8 children who locked themselves inside abandoned car confirmed dead in Lagos

The bodies of the children have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.