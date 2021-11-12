RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

POS operator steals N600,000 from customer's account

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The convict has been ordered to pay N500,000 in restitution to his victim.

Yusuf Abubakar [EFCC]
Yusuf Abubakar [EFCC]

A POS operator has been jailed by the High Court in Maiduguri, Borno State for stealing N600,000 from a customer.

Recommended articles

Yusuf Abubakar had been accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of dishonestly taking money from the account of one Isa Jibrin under the pretext of a mobile banking transaction.

He transferred it to his own personal account and instructed someone, identified as Yahaya Hassan, to withdraw on his behalf.

The EFCC told the court his action violated Section 286 Penal Code Laws of Borno State 1994.

Abubakar pleaded guilty to the two-count charge against him and was convicted by Justice Aisha Kumaliya on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The judge sentenced him to six months imprisonment on count two without an option of fine, but he was ordered to pay a fine of N50,000 on the first count.

He was also ordered to pay N500,000 in restitution to Jibrin.

Failure to restitute his victim condemns him to serve five years in prison.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police deny killing allegation in raid on Nigerian Merchant Navy in Lagos

Police deny killing allegation in raid on Nigerian Merchant Navy in Lagos

Reps to investigate 'illegal' sale of govt property at National Theater

Reps to investigate 'illegal' sale of govt property at National Theater

NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against consumption of sodium

NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against consumption of sodium

Senate President promises to help Enyimba Shoe Company get govt funding

Senate President promises to help Enyimba Shoe Company get govt funding

Buhari warns rich countries to share COVID-19 vaccines with poor countries

Buhari warns rich countries to share COVID-19 vaccines with poor countries

FCTA demolishes brothels, worship centre over alleged encroachment

FCTA demolishes brothels, worship centre over alleged encroachment

No Boko Haram in Lagos - Aregbesola

No Boko Haram in Lagos - Aregbesola

Gov Uzodinma offers scholarship to Imo indigene who made 9As in WASSCE

Gov Uzodinma offers scholarship to Imo indigene who made 9As in WASSCE

EFCC grills Lucky Igbinedion over alleged N1.6bn Fraud

EFCC grills Lucky Igbinedion over alleged N1.6bn Fraud

Trending

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

He's not my father; he's my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

He is not my father; he is my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; their wedding is today – Lady cries

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; they’re wedding is today – Lady cries

Lecturer arrested for making female student write her exam in his bedroom at night

Arrest and handcuffed