POS operator steals N600,000 from customer's account

Yusuf Abubakar had been accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of dishonestly taking money from the account of one Isa Jibrin under the pretext of a mobile banking transaction.

He transferred it to his own personal account and instructed someone, identified as Yahaya Hassan, to withdraw on his behalf.

The EFCC told the court his action violated Section 286 Penal Code Laws of Borno State 1994.

Abubakar pleaded guilty to the two-count charge against him and was convicted by Justice Aisha Kumaliya on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The judge sentenced him to six months imprisonment on count two without an option of fine, but he was ordered to pay a fine of N50,000 on the first count.

He was also ordered to pay N500,000 in restitution to Jibrin.