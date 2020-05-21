A video of the man of God being filmed and mocked by a group of people went viral recently, eliciting offers from some well-meaning Ghanaians to help him out of whatever situation that might have forced him into drinking.

He is the founder of the King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International in Kumasi and one of the most famous preachers in Ghana in the 90s and early 2000s.

What is unbelievable to most Ghanaians who knew him is the fact that Apraku My Daughter had about 25 branches of his church and had a huge congregation membership.

READ ALSO: “Shut the fu**k up!” – Angry prostitute holds man hostage on Facebook live over cash (video)

The video shows him so inebriated that he could hardly walk or talk as he tries to stop stunned bystanders from filming him and posting on social media.

It is not clear yet if the man of God is now a habitual drunkard or he just had a one-off bad day

Watch the video below: