Popular Abia radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 15-year-old boy

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen in Umuahia on Saturday.

Chinaka said that Anumudu, otherwise called Mc Manosky, was being detained at the Eastern Ngwa Police Station, Aba.

He was being accused of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the boy (sodomy).

The police spokesperson stated that the suspect was arrested on Dec. 31, 2023, at his residence, following complaints lodged at the Eastern Ngwa Police Station by the father of the survivor.

She disclosed that the suspect is not a member of staff of any radio station, but operates as a freelancer in radio stations within Aba.

The PPRO quoted the survivor (name withheld) thus: “Mc Manosky took me to a place around Addrexx Hotel in Aba and gave me bread to eat.

“I refused, and then Manosky slapped me, I fell on the bed and he climbed on me.

“I automatically slept off and when I woke up this morning, my anus was paining me badly.

