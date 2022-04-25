Ponzi scheme victims storm Lagos court to demand refund of their money

According to the protesting victims, Emeka-Atu gathered unsuspecting members of the public, including petty traders, to part away with N9,000 every month and promised them a higher return on their investments.

The suspect was said to have promised his victims a return of N200,000 cash and N90,000 worth of foodstuffs after nine months of investments in his association’s scheme.

One Francisca Usondu, who’s a victim of the Ponzi scheme, said the suspect created about 39 groups headed by an independent leader, adding that since she joined the programme, no less than 4,000 people in her group had yet to receive the promised return.

Her words: “The coordinator, Emeka-Atu, confirmed that our group leader, Elizabeth Uche, remitted all contributions up till February 13, 2022, and Emeka-Atu has refused to pay them back according to the agreement of the business.

“According to the agreement on the flier, interested persons will register with N1,700, and make N2,000 weekly contribution on Sundays. Defaulters will pay N2,000 for each missed Sunday. Every member who brings additional three persons will be entitled to N90,000 worth of goods and N200,000 cash at the end of nine months.

“Every member has been complying with this, but since June 2021, members who joined the association in September 2020 have yet to get their benefits till date. In January 2022, Emeka-Atu amended the constitution and said only members with 13 additional persons are entitled to N200,000. Our leaders begged us to comply which we did, but we have yet to receive any dividends up till now.”

A protesting single mother, Amaka Eze lamented her struggles after enrolling three other persons in the Ponzi scheme.

“I suffered so much to bring three other people together and we invested in this networking business, but after all our sacrifices, the coordinator has refused to give us back our benefits. We plead to those in authority to help us the masses to get justice,” she stated.