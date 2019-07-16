Authorities of the Polytechnic Ibadan in Nigeria’s Oyo state on Wednesday, July 10, set ablaze hundreds of mobile phones seized from students of the school during examination.

The Deputy Rector of the institution, Bayo Oyeleke is reported as saying that the decision to burn the phones was to serve as deterrent to other students.

“We are here to take further action on our resolved to ensure that the crop of students and product being produced by the school are students with exemplary character and are those who really work and worth the certificate of the institution.” Oyeleke said.

Photos show the school authorities line up at the scene where the phones were set alight after fuel was poured on them.