Poly student sentenced to 8 years in prison for firearm possession, cultism.

The magistrate, however, gave the convict an option of N8,000 fine.

Earlier, prosecuting counsel, ASP Samuel Ikutanwa, told the court that the defendant was arrested with a locally fabricated revolver and five rounds of live ammunition at the institution’s main gate on April 9.

Ikutanwa said Mohammed who had come to the school to write his ND II final examination, was intercepted by the “stop and search” officer and asked to hand over his bag for a search.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant immediately took to his heels.

“Mohammed was overpowered by the institution’s security personnel, who arrested and handed him over to the police for prosecution,” he said.