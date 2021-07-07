RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Poly student sentenced to 8 years in prison for firearm possession, cultism

A Lokoja Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a National Diploma (ND II) student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Shehu Mohammed, to eight years’ imprisonment for possession of firearm and unlawful association.

Magistrate Tenimu Mohammed convicted the defendant after he pleaded guilty to three counts charge of unlawful association, illegal possession of firearm and membership of a cult group.

The magistrate, however, gave the convict an option of N8,000 fine.

Earlier, prosecuting counsel, ASP Samuel Ikutanwa, told the court that the defendant was arrested with a locally fabricated revolver and five rounds of live ammunition at the institution’s main gate on April 9.

Ikutanwa said Mohammed who had come to the school to write his ND II final examination, was intercepted by the “stop and search” officer and asked to hand over his bag for a search.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant immediately took to his heels.

“Mohammed was overpowered by the institution’s security personnel, who arrested and handed him over to the police for prosecution,” he said.

Ikuwanta added that the arrest of the defendant was made possible by the “strong security network” put in place to halt attempts to breach security in the institution.

