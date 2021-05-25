RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 during Ramadan

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Nigeria’s foremost luxury goods store, Polo Luxury feted over 5,000 Lagosian to sumptuous iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan as part of its CSR activities to Muslims at Arabic & Islamic Training center Morkaz Agege, Atere Mosque in Ebute Metta and Ilaje Communities.

Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 during Ramadan
Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 during Ramadan Pulse Nigeria

With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting incomes and jobs over the past year, Polo Luxury undertook the initiative as prescribed by the faith which says the best of charity as an act of worship in given during Ramadan which encourages love for one especially to the less privileged.

Recommended articles
Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 during Ramadan
Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 during Ramadan Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the gesture, the Vice Principal, Arabic & Islamic Training center Morkaz Agege. Ustas Abdul Hameed on behalf of the School Authorities expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Polo Luxury. He commended the organization for its humane nature and applauded their commitment to supporting the school which has over three thousand youths undergoing Arabic and Islamic Studies and has existed for about 70 years. He quoted from the Holy Book in Chapter 2, Verse 183 which encourages support to the fasting Faithful during Ramadan.

Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 during Ramadan
Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 during Ramadan Pulse Nigeria

Another recipient on behalf of the aged women at Atere Mosque in Ebute Metta Alhaja Sidikat. According to Alhaja Sidika “providing free iftar meals in observance and obedience to Allah’s injunction of giving and sharing during Ramadan without expecting anything in return is kind but rare with corporate organizations and we are most thankful."

Responding to the very warm reception by the community, Executive Director of Polo Luxury, Ms. Jennifer Obayuwana seized the opportunity to re-emphasize the Organization’s commitment to encouraging social goodness and empowering disadvantaged communities.

Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 during Ramadan
Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 during Ramadan Pulse Nigeria

“We recognize the month of Ramadan as very important for Muslims across Nigeria. It is a time of reflection, prayers and an opportunity to serve others in need. The donation of Iftar meals is a show of care and demonstration of support to communities as a corporate citizen” she added.

Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 during Ramadan
Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 during Ramadan Pulse Nigeria

It is worthy to mention, that during the 2020 Covid-19 induced lockdown, Polo Luxury distributed palliatives in several communities within Lagos State.

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]