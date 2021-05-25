Politician arrested for defrauding job-seeker with Customs employment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Mohammed Umar on May 18, 2021 after receiving a petition from his victim.

The politician and businessman allegedly gave the victim a fake appointment letter with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The victim had paid him N200,000 upfront after the suspect allegedly demanded N750,000 to facilitate the employment.

The victim was rejected when he presented the letter to Customs, prompting his petition to EFCC.

The anti-graft commission said in a statement on Tuesday, May 25 that the suspect will be charged to court when investigation is concluded.

He is expected to be charged with conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence, forgery, and computer-based fraud.