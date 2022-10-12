Policemen take to their heels as cultists invade Rivers communities

The cultists, numbering about 50, raided Eagle Island, Timber Street and Echue stretch of Illabouchi, all densely populated areas of the metropolis, with machetes, leaving residents to scamper for safety.

It was gathered that the hoodlums belonged to a cult group, whose member was hacked to death last weekend by a faction of the group in the Mile 2 axis of Diobu.

Narrating the incident, Peter Rowland, who’s an eyewitness, said residents ran into their homes and remained indoors for hours, as the cult members brandished machetes and other weapons while searching for their rivals.

“I was on the road when I saw over 50 guys with machetes.

“They used the cutlasses on people, collecting their belongings; some vehicle owners came out of their vehicles and ran for cover.

“Some traffic policemen at Illabuchi by Eagle Island Junction and members of the Diobu vigilance group in the area all ran away.

“When I saw what was happening, I had to call the Rivers State Government control room to lodge a complaint. Later, I saw that calm had returned to the area,” he added.

Confirming the incident, Rivers Police Spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko stated that “we are aware of the disturbance; it may be a show of supremacy by cult groups. But we have commenced an investigation to get to the root of the matter.”