RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Policemen take to their heels as cultists invade Rivers communities

Damilare Famuyiwa

The policemen ran off alongside members of a vigilante group upon sighting the cultists.

Policemen
Policemen

Some yet-to-be identified detectives of the Rivers Police Command, took to their heels on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after hoodlums suspected to be cultists, invaded Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Read Also

The cultists, numbering about 50, raided Eagle Island, Timber Street and Echue stretch of Illabouchi, all densely populated areas of the metropolis, with machetes, leaving residents to scamper for safety.

It was gathered that the hoodlums belonged to a cult group, whose member was hacked to death last weekend by a faction of the group in the Mile 2 axis of Diobu.

Narrating the incident, Peter Rowland, who’s an eyewitness, said residents ran into their homes and remained indoors for hours, as the cult members brandished machetes and other weapons while searching for their rivals.

“I was on the road when I saw over 50 guys with machetes.

“They used the cutlasses on people, collecting their belongings; some vehicle owners came out of their vehicles and ran for cover.

“Some traffic policemen at Illabuchi by Eagle Island Junction and members of the Diobu vigilance group in the area all ran away.

“When I saw what was happening, I had to call the Rivers State Government control room to lodge a complaint. Later, I saw that calm had returned to the area,” he added.

Confirming the incident, Rivers Police Spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko stated that “we are aware of the disturbance; it may be a show of supremacy by cult groups. But we have commenced an investigation to get to the root of the matter.”

Iringe-Koko, however, dismissed claims that a life was lost during the invasion.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed missing as LP unveils presidential campaign council

Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed missing as LP unveils presidential campaign council

Ocean threatens Ibeno community as NDDC abandons crucial project

Ocean threatens Ibeno community as NDDC abandons crucial project

Brace up for more flooding, NiMet tells Nigerians

Brace up for more flooding, NiMet tells Nigerians

Buhari swears in CJN Ariwoola, presides over FEC

Buhari swears in CJN Ariwoola, presides over FEC

7 highlights of ASUU strike 240 days after universities’ shutdown

7 highlights of ASUU strike 240 days after universities’ shutdown

BREAKING: AGF approves Stella Oduah’s arraignment for alleged ₦7.9bn fraud

BREAKING: AGF approves Stella Oduah’s arraignment for alleged ₦7.9bn fraud

2023: Adamu Garba warns APC against underestimating Obidients

2023: Adamu Garba warns APC against underestimating Obidients

Lagos 2023: Jandor and Sanwo-Olu drag space on Third Mainland Bridge

Lagos 2023: Jandor and Sanwo-Olu drag space on Third Mainland Bridge

Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Suspect in jail

Apprentice gets life imprisonment for fingering boss' 4-year-old daughter

Kwara kidnapped children escape

Kwara kidnapped children escape after abductors fell asleep

Mr Daniel Davoe on duty at Masaka end of Abuja-Keffi road

How one man’s effort is reducing commuters road traffic stress in FCT

Nigerian Police

Police arrest Delta nurses after newborn baby’s organs got removed