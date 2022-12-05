Policemen shoot d*ad 2 wanted armed robbers in fierce gun duel

It was gathered that on Friday, December 2, 2022, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ovwian Aladja, CSP Aliyu Shaba, got a tip that two members of the dreaded Momotimi Gang were sighted in a pub.

Upon receiving the information, Shaba quickly mobilized a team of policemen to the scene, after which the gun duel ensued.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this incident in a statement addressed to members of the public.

“On getting to the spot, the operatives found the duo of Gift Famous, aka Bobone, 29, and Edafe Onaibe, aka Laslas 1500, 25, of Enerhen, both of whom had long been on the command’s wanted list for their criminal exploits in Warri and other parts of the state.

“But the duo, on sighting the police, fired gunshots at the operatives in a bid to escape, while the police officers returned fire and gave the fleeing hoodlums a hot chase.

“In the ensuing gun duel, both suspects were fatally wounded while the police officers took them to a hospital,” the statement read.

The police spokesperson added that the suspects confessed to several robberies and assassinations on the way to the hospital.