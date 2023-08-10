Policemen, hunters rescue kidnap victim after gunning down abductors in Osun

Adamu was abducted in the early hours of Tuesday, August 8, 2023, by an 11-man gang that attacked Abase Village, but was rescued by the combined team of policemen and hunters, who also shot dead two of his abductors in Iwo area of Osun State.

According to a security source, who participated in the search and rescue operation, but was not authorised to comment, “there was an exchange of gunshots during which two of the abductors were neutralised while others escaped with gunshots injury.”

“The victim was however rescued and taken to a hospital in Iwo town. The remains of the killed abductors had been taken to the police station in Iwo.” the source added.

When contacted, Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident. She, therefore, called for improved collaboration from all stakeholders to tackle crimes in all parts of the state.

In another development, an angry mob lynched suspected thieves to death in the Udo Obio area of Iboko in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The two suspects were reportedly part of a three-man gang that robbed residents and commuters of their valuables while on their way to work.

The suspects were chased after they had robbed some commuters using a tricycle.