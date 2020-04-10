In Ghana, the recent killing of a civilian in Ashaiman and another killing of a man in Kumasi by soldiers deployed to enforce the restrictions are still fresh incidents yet to fade away.

Here in Nigeria, similar incidents have equally been recorded but the killing of a taxi driver by some police officers because he was carrying passengers who didn’t wear facemasks has triggered outrage.

An eyewitness @ayebechristopher revealed that the incident occurred at Marian in Calabar, Cross River State’s capital.

According to him, the driver who was wearing a face mask when he was stopped but security operatives assaulted him till he collapsed and was confirmed dead subsequently.

The unhappy witness posted a short video on Instagram with the caption: “WHO said only wear Mask if you’re sick or taking care of a sick person but the Governor of CRS with his own eye service, so they’ll say he’s fighting Corona too came out and said you must wear Nose Mask else you stay indoors, (that’s actually not the problem) but why not give the Law Enforcement Agents you’re using proper orientation.

“Now they’ve killed someone. Shey you’re happy now ? Is that what other States with Covid-19 cases are doing? No confirmed case in Calabar yet and you’ve started killing people. This is really sad. The mask you even said you’ll distribute was only distributed in Government House. Na wa ooo.”

Watch the video below: