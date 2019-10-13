Jacob Obasi, an Onitsha based lawyer received an unexpected beating on Saturday, October 12, 2019, when he attempted to stop some policemen from assaulting a man

The policemen, who are said to be officers of the Anambra State Police Command reportedly descended on the lawyer after he intervened in their attack on a citizen.

According to Punch, Obasi was rushed to a nearby hospital by passersby who rescued him from the officers.

Reacting to the incident, the Nigerian Bar Association in a statement described the police’s action as unprofessional and barbaric.

The statement signed by Onitsha NBA chairman, Ozoemena Erinne stated that the matter has been taken up to ensure that the officer get punished for their action.

The statement reads in part; “The branch was reliably informed that the only offence committed by O.J. Obasi Esq, was, as a concerned citizen, attempting to intervene when he saw a citizen being pummelled by some policemen in uniform, at Osuma bus stop, Awka Road, few meters away from his law firm.”

Commenting on the incident, the Police Public Relation Officer in the state expressed disappointment saying, “the Commissioner of Police John Abang, is deeply worried about this disturbing development allegedly perpetrated by the policemen attached to the command”.

He added that the CP has equally directed discreet investigation to ascertain the authenticity of the development and if true, perpetrators of such professional misconduct will be brought to book.