RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Policeman who accused wife of infidelity makes U-turn, stops divorce

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A divorce-seeking policeman, Mr Rafiu Ademola, who earlier accused his wife of infidelity in an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, made a u-turn and begged the court not to terminate his marriage.

Policeman who accused wife of infidelity makes U-turn, stop divorce
Policeman who accused wife of infidelity makes U-turn, stop divorce

When the case came up on Tuesday for judgment, Ademola came up with a letter, informing the court of his intention to withdraw the case.

Recommended articles

“As a result of the intervention and counselling from the court, I have decided to forgive my wife and discontinue the case,” Ademola said.

The President of the Court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, while striking out the case, advised the couple to maintain peace and to continue to live in love and harmony.

“The court has received a withdrawal letter to that effect, therefore, the case is hereby struck out.

“I urged both of you to go home and live in peace and love,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 45-year-old petitioner had initially told the court that his wife, Rashidat, of 14-years, was promiscuous.

“I saw messages of her adulterous acts on her WhatsApp chats with her lovers. She meets with them in different locations.

“She told one of the men that she was a single mother and stays with her sister.

“I transferred all the chats into my phone as evidence.”

He also accused his wife of being lazy.

However, Rashidat denied all allegations but consented to the dissolution of the marriage.

“I was never promiscuous. He is the one who is involved in extra-marital affairs. He brings women into our matrimonial home,” she said.

The 40-year-old fashion designer accused her husband of turning her into a punching bag.

“My husband is a wife beater. My mother-in-law never liked me,” she said.

Rashidat prayed the court to grant her custody of their children.

“The last time I saw my children, they all looked unkempt, they had skin diseases.

“Please grant me custody, so that I can take proper care of them,” she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra governorship election petitions tribunal relocates to Ilorin

Anambra governorship election petitions tribunal relocates to Ilorin

COVID-19: Gov Lalong gives Plateau residents 72 hours to get vaccinated

COVID-19: Gov Lalong gives Plateau residents 72 hours to get vaccinated

Gov Ganduje condoles with Kwankwaso over brother’s death

Gov Ganduje condoles with Kwankwaso over brother’s death

Meat is expensive in Benue because of Ortom's ban on open grazing - Vendors

Meat is expensive in Benue because of Ortom's ban on open grazing - Vendors

Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks - NCDC

Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 infections in 2 weeks - NCDC

Court awards N2m fine against Immigration over Odili’s passport seizure

Court awards N2m fine against Immigration over Odili’s passport seizure

Death toll rises to 40 in bandits’ attack on Kaduna villages

Death toll rises to 40 in bandits’ attack on Kaduna villages

Working against party must stop – Iyorchia Ayu warns PDP members

Working against party must stop – Iyorchia Ayu warns PDP members

Gov Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to volunteers fighting Boko Haram

Gov Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to volunteers fighting Boko Haram

Trending

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him”

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: "I thought I had seen it all"

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb

17 widows of polygamist pastor clash with his family in court over inheritance

17 widows of dead rapist and polygamist clash with his family in court over inheritance