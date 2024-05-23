ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Policeman sparks outrage for dragging car steering wheel with the driver

Damilare Famuyiwa

The officer was captured gripping a car's steering wheel as the driver struggled to regain control.

The motive behind the officer's behaviour remain unclear [Intelregion]
The motive behind the officer's behaviour remain unclear [Intelregion]

Recommended articles

The video, which surfaced on various social media platforms, showed a uniformed officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) holding onto the steering wheel of a moving car while the driver desperately attempts to regain control.

The driver could be seen struggling to steer the vehicle away from the officer, who continued to hold onto the wheel, putting the car at risk of swerving dangerously.

The video, recorded by one of the car occupants, quickly gained traction on social media, with many expressing shock and anger at the officer's actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motives behind the officer's behaviour remain unclear, with some speculating that it may have been an attempt to stop the vehicle or apprehend the driver. However, many people criticised the officer for using excessive force and putting the lives of both the driver and other road users at risk.

Reacting to the video, the Spokesperson of the Police, Prince Olumuyiwa requested the Force’s compliant unit to look into the incident, calling for immediate investigation of the matter.

Meanwhile, the video reignited debates surrounding police conduct and the use of force, with many calling for stricter regulations and oversight to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Civil rights activists have condemned the officer's actions, emphasising the need for proper training and accountability within law enforcement agencies.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drama erupts as Binance executive Gambaryan slumps in court during trial

Drama erupts as Binance executive Gambaryan slumps in court during trial

Lawmakers push to return to old national anthem

Lawmakers push to return to old national anthem

President Tinubu approves 2 month free ride on Abuja Metro Line - Wike

President Tinubu approves 2 month free ride on Abuja Metro Line - Wike

DSS denies invading Kano Emir's Palace, says security was for First Lady's visit

DSS denies invading Kano Emir's Palace, says security was for First Lady's visit

FG launches information portal ahead of Tinubu's 1 year in office

FG launches information portal ahead of Tinubu's 1 year in office

Cross River Govt donates 10 transformers to PHEDC to enhance power supply

Cross River Govt donates 10 transformers to PHEDC to enhance power supply

Mohammed acquires anti-cheating technology, reduces BECE fee to ₦1k from ₦1,500

Mohammed acquires anti-cheating technology, reduces BECE fee to ₦1k from ₦1,500

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo elected first female speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo elected first female speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate