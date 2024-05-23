Policeman sparks outrage for dragging car steering wheel with the driver

The video, which surfaced on various social media platforms, showed a uniformed officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) holding onto the steering wheel of a moving car while the driver desperately attempts to regain control.

The driver could be seen struggling to steer the vehicle away from the officer, who continued to hold onto the wheel, putting the car at risk of swerving dangerously.

The video, recorded by one of the car occupants, quickly gained traction on social media, with many expressing shock and anger at the officer's actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motives behind the officer's behaviour remain unclear, with some speculating that it may have been an attempt to stop the vehicle or apprehend the driver. However, many people criticised the officer for using excessive force and putting the lives of both the driver and other road users at risk.

Reacting to the video, the Spokesperson of the Police, Prince Olumuyiwa requested the Force’s compliant unit to look into the incident, calling for immediate investigation of the matter.

Meanwhile, the video reignited debates surrounding police conduct and the use of force, with many calling for stricter regulations and oversight to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.