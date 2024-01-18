Policeman shoots colleague dead while trying to arrest cultists

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the officers, who were attached to Delta State Police Tactical Squad were on routine patrol at Mosogar Sapele area of Delta State when they intercepted some persons suspected to be cultists.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists made an attempt to run away when they sighted the police team.

According to a police source, in a bid to arrest the men, Luke accidentally shot Okafor from the rear.

“Inspector Luke was trying to stop the boys from escaping, but he mistakenly shot Corporal Okafor at the back. It was an accidental discharge,” the source said.

The victim was immediately taken to the Central Hospital, Sapele, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Luke was arrested and currently detained at the Sapele Division of the police, while the two boys were also arrested and detained at the same station.

Efforts to speak with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, were unsuccessful.

This incident happened a few weeks after a police Inspector, Jonathan Okouromi, shot dead one Sergeant Abosele Akhere, both of the Edo State Police Command, after the deceased had arrested a suspected cultist.

