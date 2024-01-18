ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Policeman shoots colleague dead while trying to arrest cultists

Damilare Famuyiwa

The officers were trying to effect an arrest on some suspected cultists, when one of them accidentally shot dead the other.

It was an accidental discharge [Punch]
It was an accidental discharge [Punch]

Recommended articles

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the officers, who were attached to Delta State Police Tactical Squad were on routine patrol at Mosogar Sapele area of Delta State when they intercepted some persons suspected to be cultists.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists made an attempt to run away when they sighted the police team.

According to a police source, in a bid to arrest the men, Luke accidentally shot Okafor from the rear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector Luke was trying to stop the boys from escaping, but he mistakenly shot Corporal Okafor at the back. It was an accidental discharge,” the source said.

The victim was immediately taken to the Central Hospital, Sapele, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Luke was arrested and currently detained at the Sapele Division of the police, while the two boys were also arrested and detained at the same station.

Efforts to speak with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, were unsuccessful.

This incident happened a few weeks after a police Inspector, Jonathan Okouromi, shot dead one Sergeant Abosele Akhere, both of the Edo State Police Command, after the deceased had arrested a suspected cultist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okouromi shot Akhere last year’s Christmas eve, in Ikponwosa/Egban community, Egor Local Government Area of Edo state, when operatives of the Edo State Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad and those of the Control Intelligence Rapid Response Squad (IRRS) embarked on an operation to apprehend some suspected cultists.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BUK admits 200 medical students from Sudan amid ongoing war, reduces registration fee

BUK admits 200 medical students from Sudan amid ongoing war, reduces registration fee

Orji Kalu calls for thorough investigation into Ibadan explosion, urges deterrent punishment

Orji Kalu calls for thorough investigation into Ibadan explosion, urges deterrent punishment

Reps urge Trade ministry to refund ₦75bn COVID-19 funds, demands accountability appearance

Reps urge Trade ministry to refund ₦75bn COVID-19 funds, demands accountability appearance

Following Ibadan blast, miners condemn illegal storage of explosives in unauthorised places

Following Ibadan blast, miners condemn illegal storage of explosives in unauthorised places

Police begins nationwide manhunt for killers of Rivers CDC chairman, Livingstone

Police begins nationwide manhunt for killers of Rivers CDC chairman, Livingstone

NAFDAC seizes 24 cartons of expired Maggie cubes worth ₦4.5m in Sokoto

NAFDAC seizes 24 cartons of expired Maggie cubes worth ₦4.5m in Sokoto

NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra

NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra

839 road crashes claim 351 lives, 2,092 injured - Ogun FRSC

839 road crashes claim 351 lives, 2,092 injured - Ogun FRSC

NDLEA seizes 3,122.730 kg of illicit drugs worth ₦100m in Plateau

NDLEA seizes 3,122.730 kg of illicit drugs worth ₦100m in Plateau

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace [NAN]

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace

Truck kills 1, injures 3 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway [dailypost]

Truck kills 1, injures 3 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Ronnie Long's case shines a harsh light on the systemic injustices that can plague the legal system [Peter Weinberger/The Charlotte Observer/AP]

Innocent man who spent 44 years in prison for rape receives ₦21.6bn compensation