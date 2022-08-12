Policeman rewarded with N250,000 after returning lost $800 he found

A female pilgrim was said to have lost the money at the Katsina Hajj camp while she was preparing for a trip to Saudi Arabia.

Presenting the cash reward on behalf of the newspaper to the policeman, a member of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ali Abu-Albaba said the former has an admirable personality.

According to Abu-Albaba, the police constable was rewarded for his honesty and integrity.

His words: “Not everyone can find such money at a place where no one was looking, and return it to the owner.

“We are presenting this money and the certificate to him so that it can encourage his colleagues and other members of the public to always remain honest.

“If he had taken the money and did not return it, because no one was seeing him, God had seen him and he must account for it some day.

“But due to his honesty and good character, he has now generated respect for himself and the entire police force, because many people have been commending him.”

Impressed by the police constable’s action, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, Idris Dauda-Dabban said his action is inspiring and worthy of emulation.

While appreciating the newspaper’s gesture, the commissioner recalled that the command had as well rewarded Mande for “exhibiting such good character, honesty and integrity.

“We are happy with his conduct, the organization he was posted to is happy and also the people of Katsina state are happy, because he is from the state.

“That is to say that in any society, no matter how decadent it is, we must have good people.”