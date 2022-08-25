Policeman guarding Lagos bank bleeds to d*ath after being shot

The deceased was attached to a new generation bank in Coker-Aguda, Surulere area of Lagos State, but was on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, shot by gunmen.

It was gathered that the incident threw the entire area into confusion, as businesses were forced to shut down.

According to a source in Enitan Street, around Cassette bus stop, where the incident happened, the officer was heading somewhere when the assailants spotted and shot him.

Although the policeman was immediately rushed to Randle General Hospital, where he was later referred to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi-Araba, Mushin where he was confirmed dead. He was, however, confirmed dead on his arrival at the government-owned medical facility.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin refused to disclose the identity of the deceased, saying the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) would have to inform his family first.

His words: “He was guarding a bank but the incident didn’t happen at the bank; he had left and was going somewhere inside a tricycle.

“He actually hired the tricycle and was the only passenger. He was attacked, shot and his service pistol taken away. It happened in the afternoon around 3pm. He later died in the night. Nobody has been arrested but efforts are on to that end.”