Policeman drags 2 brothers to court for accusing him of collecting N110,000 bail

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two brothers, were on Wednesday brought before a Sabo Yaba magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly falsely accusing a police officer of collecting N110,000 from them for bail.

The defendants are Andrew Eze, 38, and Emmanuel Eze, 45.

They are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and conspiracy to bring false accusation.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor, Insp. Patrick Ebri, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 24, at Shomolu police station in Pedro, Yaba.

He said that the first defendant was arrested during a raid which caused the second defendant to go to the police station and get his bail.

According to him, the first defendant was released at no cost to his brother but on the next day, both defendants were back at the station.

Ebri stated that the defendants went back to the station to accuse the complainant, Insp. Angela Abubakar, of collecting N110, 000 from them for the first defendant’s bail.

He said that the complainant was demanding an apology letter retracting the accusation, signed by the defendants.

The offences contravene Sections 411 and 94 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that conspiracy to bring false accusation, according to Section 94, is punishable by seven years imprisonment, while 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F.O. Sasanya, admitted the defendants to bail on their own self recognisance and released them to their counsel.

Sasanya adjourned the case until Nov. 8 for mention.

