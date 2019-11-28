A policeman attached to a new generation bank at the Ahiara junction in the Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo, Paul Joseph, has on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, shot himself to death.

According to a report by The Punch, Joseph, a sergeant, killed himself because he had yet to be promoted by authorities even though he was long overdue for promotion to the rank of inspector.

A bank source revealed that the officer was found after he had killed himself in the early hours of the day,

“While the bank workers were resuming for work for the day, they heard a gunshot at the security house by the gate. Upon enquiry, it was discovered that the policeman had shot himself dead,” a source at the bank said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident, saying the rifle belonging to the police, which Joseph allegedly used in taking his own life, had been recovered.

Ikeokwu also stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, had ordered an investigation into the incident, adding that the sergeant’s corpse had been deposited in the morgue.