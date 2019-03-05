Adelana told the court that he is no longer interested in the union, and he is seeking dissolution of the marriage which had produced four children.

He accused his estranged wife, Mrs. Folashade Adelana, of having an affair with the pastor of her church.

Adelana said, "I traced my wife down to the church and I didn’t meet her there. I called my wife and we started fighting.

"To my amazement, when the pastor got there and saw us fighting, he said, 'Is this the first time a pastor would be dating his church member?'"

The policeman added that he warned the pastor to stop going out with his wife after he once caught her in his car and dragged her out.

"I was forced to bring her to court, thinking she would be afraid and comply with my instructions. But instead, she became worse," he said.

Responding to his claims, the mother of four debunked his allegation. She told the court that indeed she used to attend the same church with her husband’s second wife, but she later left.

The respondent, therefore, urged the court to order her husband to pay their children school fees and also cater for their food and shelter.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Chief R.A. Olusanya, adjourned the case till March 4 for further hearing.