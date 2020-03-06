The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Yenagoa, said the suspect has been arrested and detained at the state criminal investigation department.

Tuddy, who was said to have had a misunderstanding with the wife, trailed her to the farm at Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area and shot her.

“On 24/02/2020 at about 1350 hours, Inspector Tuddy Warebayigha, serving at Kaima Police Division, Bayelsa State shot his wife, Mrs Charity Francis Tuddy on her way to the farm at Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, over marital misunderstanding.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

“The suspect was arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation,’’ Butswat said.

According to him, if found culpable, the policeman will be dismissed and charge to court.