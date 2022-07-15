Police warn Lagos residents to stop reporting robber incidents on Twitter

One Kelechi Bernard, who took to his Twitter handle on Thursday, July 14, 2022, had lamented the repeated robbery attacks on residents along Adetola street, in Aguda.

He wrote, “Robbers are having a field day in Aguda Surulere Lagos. These dangerous individuals raid homes from 2am, traumatizing Innocent citizens.

“Streets affected are the ones branching off Adetola Street, heading towards Cele Bus Stop. Reports about the raids have been consistent over the past few days,” he wrote.”

Corroborating Bernard’s claims, another Twitter user Don sazzy revealed that he is a robbery victim in the mentioned area.

“Ah I was a victim 2 months ago. In broad daylight oh.

“Went to the police station, gave my statement, they visited my flat self. Till now, nothing. I am moving on abeg,” he wrote.

Reacting to the alleged incessant robbery at Aguda, Surulere area of Lagos, the state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said residents should channel their complaints at designated stations in their areas.

Hundeyin made this statement as he ruled out the incessant robbery attacks.

His words: “I just confirmed from the DPO Aguda that not one person has reported these alleged incidents.

“People need to learn to channel their complaints appropriately to real police stations, not twitter stations. Complaints will be followed by actions. Do the needful!”