Police vow to bring cultists that set final year student ablaze to justice

Public Relations Officer of the command, Yemisi Opalola made this known during the handing over of a patrol vehicle that was refurbished by a group in the state on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Opalola added that the police have launched manhunt for the perpetrators.

“We are on their (perpetrators) trail. We are sure we are going to arrest them because we can’t allow such incident to continue. Before the last incident, we had enjoyed peace. Unfortunately, the victim died”, she said.

The management of the university had earlier confirmed the incident saying, members of a cult group forced Oke, a Political Science student to join them, but he refused.

The university in a statement said the cultists, who hit him with cutlasses, hard stones and attempted to burn him, partially succeeded before he was eventually rescued.