Police vow to bring cultists that set final year student ablaze to justice

Bayo Wahab

The victim was said to have died while receiving treatment.

Victor Oke was reportely set ablaze because he refused to join a cult group (Sahara Reporters)
Victor Oke was reportely set ablaze because he refused to join a cult group (Sahara Reporters)

Osun State Police Command has vowed to bring the cultists that set Victor Oke, a final year student of Osun State University on fire.

Public Relations Officer of the command, Yemisi Opalola made this known during the handing over of a patrol vehicle that was refurbished by a group in the state on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Opalola added that the police have launched manhunt for the perpetrators.

“We are on their (perpetrators) trail. We are sure we are going to arrest them because we can’t allow such incident to continue. Before the last incident, we had enjoyed peace. Unfortunately, the victim died”, she said.

The management of the university had earlier confirmed the incident saying, members of a cult group forced Oke, a Political Science student to join them, but he refused.

The university in a statement said the cultists, who hit him with cutlasses, hard stones and attempted to burn him, partially succeeded before he was eventually rescued.

According to the police, the victim died while receiving treatment.

Bayo Wahab

