RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police, vigilantes search for abducted KWASU student

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Security agents are also providing adequate security for students and staff on campus.

Numerous security units are working together to rescue the student (image used for illustrative purpose)
Numerous security units are working together to rescue the student (image used for illustrative purpose)

Police officers and local vigilantes have been deployed on a search-and-rescue mission for a student of Kwara State University (KWASU).

Recommended articles

Isiaq Kadeejah, a student of the Department of Mass Communication, was kidnapped along Okoru Road in Malete town on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The school's management said in a statement that the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Force, as well as the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team are working with local vigilantes to secure her release.

The security agencies are also mandated to provide adequate security for students and staff on campus.

KWASU Vice Chancellor, Professor M.M. Akanbi (SAN), advised the university community to be more security conscious and report any strange or suspicious activities to appropriate authorities.

He said students should walk in groups, with valid means of identification, and avoid late night movements.

"The Vice Chancellor also enjoins students within and outside the institution to remain calm and go about their lawful activities with caution, as measures have already been put in place to safeguard the lives and properties of students and staff," the statement read.

Over 2,300 people were reportedly kidnapped across the country between January and June 2021, with 237 people losing their lives in kidnap attempts.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari presides over induction ceremony of new fighter jets next week

6 children kidnapped from school 3 months ago die in kidnappers' custody

Police kill 6 bandits in Plateau gunfight

NAFDAC approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Oyetola directs chairman to end court case over Osun APC crisis

Pastor Bakare is okay with northerner taking over from Buhari in 2023

Flood destroys road in Edo community 2 months after construction

Boko Haram: Gov Zulum says 10% of Borno people unaccounted for

NDA says its personnel are trailing gunmen after attack