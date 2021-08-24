Police, vigilantes search for abducted KWASU student

Isiaq Kadeejah, a student of the Department of Mass Communication, was kidnapped along Okoru Road in Malete town on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The school's management said in a statement that the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Force, as well as the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team are working with local vigilantes to secure her release.

The security agencies are also mandated to provide adequate security for students and staff on campus.

KWASU Vice Chancellor, Professor M.M. Akanbi (SAN), advised the university community to be more security conscious and report any strange or suspicious activities to appropriate authorities.

He said students should walk in groups, with valid means of identification, and avoid late night movements.

"The Vice Chancellor also enjoins students within and outside the institution to remain calm and go about their lawful activities with caution, as measures have already been put in place to safeguard the lives and properties of students and staff," the statement read.