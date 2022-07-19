RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police verify reports of kidnap of 15 residents in Enugu community – PPRO

The Police Command in Enugu State is verifying an alleged report of kidnap of 15 residents of Mgbuji in Eha-Amufu Community of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area by armed men.

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday in Enugu.

“The Command is yet to get clear information or report on the report alleging abduction of about 15 persons at Mgbuji in Eha-Amufu Community by armed men in the morning hours of July 18.

“However, effort is being made to ascertain the occurrence or otherwise of the incident as alleged.

“We also want to obtain relevant facts that will aid appropriate police actions and to avoid the police being speculative,” he said.

The police spokesman said that further development would be communicated accordingly on the matter.

