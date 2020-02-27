The Rivers Police Command, on Tuesday, February 26, 2020, uncovered a baby factory in the Port Harcourt area of the state.

The eagle crack unit of the command raided the baby factory facility, and rescued 24 babies between the ages of one and two years, as well as four pregnant teenagers.

Disclosing the uncovered baby factory on Wednesday, February 27, in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Mustapha Dandaura who is the state Commissioner of Police, said the rescued babies looked frail and malnourished and are receiving treatment at a medical centre.

Represented by Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said the babies are now currently receiving medical attention, as investigation had commenced to identify the masterminds of the child trafficking syndicate.

“The men of the Eagle Crack Unit, in a covert operation yesterday (Tuesday), around 3.00pm, burst a child trafficking syndicate at Woji in Port Harcourt, where 24 babies between the ages of one and two; and four pregnant teenagers were rescued.

“The babies and pregnant teenagers, who are frail and malnourished, are currently receiving medical attention at the police clinic, while investigation is still on with a view to making more recoveries and bringing the masterminds to justice," Dandaura was quoted as saying.

The police command however appealed to the public, particularly Rivers residents whose babies are missing to come forward for identification and collection.