Police track down car-wash attendant who ran away with client’s car

“A report was received from a resident of Badawa Quarters, Kano that she took her Honda Accord 2017 model, valued at N8.5 million to a car wash located at Medile quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area.

“When she went back, she discovered that the vehicle and the attendant were nowhere to be found,” he said.

The spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, directed a team of Operation Puff Adder, led by CSP Alabi Lateef, to recover the car and arrest the culprit.

On preliminary investigation, the owner of the car wash centre was invited.

“He told the police that he hired one Abdullahi Sabo as an attendant in the car-wash centre without knowing his full identity.

“He left the attendant alone based on trust at the centre where he made away with the said customer’s vehicle,” he said.

According to him, the team succeeded in arresting the suspect in Daura, Katsina State, in possession of the stolen vehicle.

“The suspect confessed to have stolen the vehicle at the said car wash in Kano, where he was working with the intention to sell it,” he said.