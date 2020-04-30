Nansel Rahman, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lafia.

NAN reports that the family claimed the deceased died of burns from fire ignited during a road crash allegedly due to harassment by NAYES personnel.

According to the Police spokesman, the matter was reported by the family of the deceased on April 26 and already investigation had begun to unravel the cause of their death.

Ramhan, therefore, said that though no arrest had been made, the Police would ensure it got to the root of the matter.

Meanwhile, Promise Akali, elder brother to the deceased told NAN that his siblings (Patient Alkali, 24 and Destiny Alkali, 17) died due to the illegal activities of NAYES personnel.

He explained that his siblings were sent to buy foodstuffs and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for the generator due to the partial lockdown as a result of the measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“My siblings meet their avoidable death when they were trying to dodge from the NAYES personnel who wanted to hit them with a stick.

“While trying to escape, they fell with the motorcycle and the fuel spell on them and caught fire along with the bike.

“They were however, rushed to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia, where my brother died, while my sister later died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Makurdi,” he added.

He, therefore, called on the Nasarawa state government and the Police to bring those responsible for the death of his siblings to book.

When contacted, Abdullahi Maina, Manager of NAYES in the state said, he was informed however, claimed that his men were not responsible for the death.

He added that the matter was already with the Police for further investigation.

NAN reports that the deceased were buried on Wednesday April 29, at the family residence at Tudun-Gwandara, Lafia.

NAN recalls that the accident occurred along Doma road on Sunday April 26, on their way from Lafia neighborhood markets.