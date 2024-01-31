Police to charge 3 officers to court after dismissing them for armed robbery

The dismissed officers identified as Inspector Taiwo Kolawole with force number AP/No 341113, Inspector John Ogbe with force number AP/No 309292 and Cpl Idowu Sunday, with force number 513707, who were all attached to Ijebu-Ife in Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state, had been subjected to orderly room trial for their alleged involvement in armed robbery in Ijebu-Ode.

Speaking on the dismissal of the three police officers, Ogun Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu said that one Kashimao Emmanuel of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State had on Friday, January 12, at about 8:45am reported how the three police officers accosted him while driving and forced him to transfer money from his account to an Opay account number - 9097829766.

Alamutu said, “On January 12, 2024, at about 8:45 am, one Kashimao Emmanuel ‘m’ of TASUED Ijebu-Ode , reported at the station that while he was driving in his Toyota Venza car, with Reg No. LSD 813 EX brown in colour, that he came across a gang of four armed men and one of them was putting on a police round neck camouflage, while three others were on mufti.

“They demanded his phone, which he calmly declined. In the process, one of them fired a shot into the air and that was when he complied.

“They entered into his car and took him away towards Sagamu Expressway. On getting to Ososa, they made a U-turn to Ijebu-Ode, where a sum of ₦312,000 was forcefully transferred from his account to an Opay account number - 9097829766.

“Upon the receipt of the report, the DPO quickly made a call to the Opay account number where it was discovered that the Opay account number belongs to a POS operator in Ijebu-Ode.

“The DPO then gave instruction that on no account should the POS operator give out the money transferred to him to anyone who comes for it. More so, the operator should tactically delay anyone who comes for the money pending his arrival.

“On getting to the POS shop at Ibadan garage, one Force No 513707 Cpl Idowu Sunday attached to Ijebu-Ife was met waiting to cash the money and was promptly arrested.

“While taking him to the station, he sighted his accomplices, namely AP/No 341113 Inspector Taiwo Kolawole, AP/No 309292 Inspector John Ogbe, both were attached Ijebu-Ife Division, and one civilian, Adesiyan Mathew, who happened to be the driver, was also arrested.

“In the course of investigation, two other complainants who were victims at various times came forward and identified them to have earlier robbed them of their belongings in the same manner.

“The three policemen have been tried in orderly room and dismissed. They will be charged to court soonest.”