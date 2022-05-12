RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police threaten to fish out mob for burning phone robbers alive

A group of angry mob beat some phone robbers to pull, and set them ablaze thereafter.

Police to fish out mob
Police to fish out mob

The Lagos Police Command, has threatened to fish out the mob that burnt alive two young men found with 18 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Cele Bus stop area of Lagos State.

Condemning the jungle Justice that led to the untimely death of the suspected robbers, Lagos State Police Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin maintained that the community residents must tell the police all they know about the incident.

Jungle justice is a crime in our law.

“People should not take laws into their own hands. When you see a crime, report to the police.

“We are on the trail of those involved. The people in the community must tell us what they know concerning the incident,” Hundeyin stated.

A journalist who visited the incident scene, reported that the charred bodies of the suspects were on Ogunlana Street, Ijesha, along Cele bus stop bridge at about 1.20 p.m on Wednesday.

Some persons who identified themselves as eyewitnesses, stated that the suspects confessed to the crime, but the mob refused to spare their lives due to the frequent robberies in the area.

The two guys, before their death, were interrogated and confessed that they were from the Ajegunle area.

“The victims were mobbed following accumulated anger of frequent thefts around the shops in the area last few weeks,” one of the eyewitnesses was quoted as saying.

He added that the mob set the suspects ablaze.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

