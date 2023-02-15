ADVERTISEMENT
Police summon 5 officers for allegedly extorting student of N155,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State has summoned five police officers alleged to have extorted N155,000 from a student.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Hundeyin said that all the officers were summoned to the state headquarters in Ikeja.

He said those summoned included an Assistant Superintendent of Police and four Inspectors, adding that further updates will be provided on the case.

NAN reports that Sanni Faruk, a Polytechnic student, had alleged that five police officers attached to Meiran Division extorted N155,000 from him on Sunday.

He alleged that the officers forced him out of a bus at Abule-Egba while on his way to school, handcuffed and took him to Meiran police station.

He claimed that while at the station, he was forced to transfer the money in his bank account to an Opay account before he was released.

He said that the N155,000 taken from him was for the payment of his accommodation in school.

The case was reported to the state police command and the culprits summoned to respond to the allegations.

