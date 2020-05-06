Nagodi, aged 51, died on Monday May 4, at his residence in Kano, after a protracted illness.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the death in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Haruna noted that the illness that led to the death of Nagodi was a protracted illness and not related to COVID-19.

He said that the funeral prayers were observed at the residence of the deceased in Rijiyar Zaki area of Kano metropolis in accordance with Islamic rites.

The spokesman said the deceased was born in 1969 in Kebbi State and joined the Nigerian Police in 1996.

Nagodi survived by one wife and many children.