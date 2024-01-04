Police speak on POWA complex demolition

In a statement addressed to members of the public, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi said the complex was due for demolition “to enable the Force to commence immediate construction of a modern shopping complex on the same land.”

“All necessary legal requirements have been duly met. The current occupants of the complex have been given more than enough notice of the demolition to enable their evacuation from the facility in good time, and necessary steps have been taken to temporarily accommodate them within the same complex while the reconstruction lasts,” he added.

Responding to claims of some of the affected occupants of the complex that the demolition was illegal, the FPRO noted that the occupants were duly informed, adding that the occupants also declined meetings before the demolition.

Adejobi said, “They had been informed, they were even called for a series of meetings. They had been declining calls for meetings. Hence, POWA got all the necessary approvals to go ahead with the demolition. The state government was also involved in the demolition process. That allegation or claim from the occupants was not true. Disregard please.”

Meanwhile, one of the shop owners, Okeke Ifeanyi, who spoke on the development stated that the demolition was illegal.

Okeke said, “Last Thursday, we were surprised that they came to seal up the (now demolished) building that they gave us 24 hours to pack out. Before then, there were speculations they would come and destroy the place so we had to go to court because there was no formal notice that they were coming (to demolish it).”

According to Okeke, the occupants also served petitions to necessary authorities including POWA that was aimed at averting any demolition.

Okeke therefore said, “We are seeking justice because they destroyed our properties and goods. How can you come by midnight to destroy it if it was legal? They knew we had travelled and they came on a public holiday.”

Another shop owner, Emeka Aghulor said, “We have gone to every authority. We served them and they claimed they didn’t know anything about it. They came with their task force vehicles while our goods were there.”