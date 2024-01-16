Police shoot armed robber dead at Anambra checkpoint

The deceased, who’s a member of a four-man robbery gang, was killed by policemen at a checkpoint at Igboukwu community in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the armed robber was shot dead as he drew out a pistol to shoot the officers.

While a Barreta pistol and dagger were recovered from the deceased, his colleagues were taken into custody for probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra Police Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, stated that the suspects boarded a commercial bus from Nnewi and were heading to an unknown destination before they met the police at the checkpoint.

His words, “Police officers attached to the Anambra State Police Command have smashed an armed gang at Igboukwu in Aguata LGA.

“The gang, which boarded a commercial bus from Nnewi today, Sunday, January 14, 2024, arrived at a police checkpoint and were stopped for a search. One of the hoodlums alighted, pulled a Baretta pistol and was gunned down.

“A search of the bag they were travelling with yielded a concealed dagger.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Anambra, Aderemi Adeoye, who praised the personnel for their vigilance, had directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case for thorough investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that the CP also ordered the immediate release of two elderly passengers who boarded the bus at a different location.