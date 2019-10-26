Edo youths have reportedly taken to the streets to protest over the killing of four sisters, who were crushed to death by a motorist at Uselu, along Lagos-Benin road.

Punch reports that one of the four sisters was pregnant.

The driver of a BMW 5 series car reportedly lost control and ran into the sisters, who were at the bus stop.

The youths of the community are said to be angry about the accident and have reportedly mounted roadblocks to protest the death of the siblings.

An eyewitness, who spoke to Punch about the accident and the youths protest said police came to disperse the protesting youths who blocked the highway.

The eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity also said that the police rescued the driver, who was trapped in the gutter with the woman beside him.

“We later saw a hand inside the gutter, it was the hand that made us know that somebody was actually inside the gutter. The police came and packed all the dead bodies to the hospital,” he said.

According to Punch, five persons among the youths sustained gunshot wounds; one in the shoulder, another in the chest and the last person beside the eye when police were dispersing the youths..

However, the youths spokesperson Osas Ikpomwosa, said the police left the scene with two of the injured youths, adding that the bodies of accident victims have been retrieved and deposited at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH.

Osas said, “The accident happened around 6:15 am opposite Uselu park. We woke up to see four female bodies on the road and two persons in the car, a man and a woman. I don’t know where they were coming from. One of the bodies was inside the gutter, two on the road, with one pregnant woman who was across the road making four. I guess they were going to New Benin market.”

While confirming the incident, Chidi Nwabuzor, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer described the accident as unfortunate.