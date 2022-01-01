Police set up panel to investigate civil unrest in Bogoro LGA

The Police Command in Bauchi State has set up a panel to investigate the civil unrest in Bogoro Local Government Area of the state.
The command reiterates its commitment to fight against criminality, while upholding the tenets of the rule of law.
This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, and made available to journalists in Bauchi.
He said that the command had set up an investigation panel to unravel the circumstances surrounding the breakdown of law and order in the affected area.
The spokesman reiterated the command’s commitment to the fight against criminality, while upholding the tenets of the rule of law.
He said further developments would be communicated later.
