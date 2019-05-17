On Friday, May 17, 2019, Kano State Police Command reportedly seized 303 cartons of tramadol tablets.

The State Commissioner of Police, Wakili Mohammed while briefing newsmen at the Police Command Headquarters in Bompai said the police seized the product after a tip-off which prompted a police special squad to go to the scene and impound the drug.

He added that the 303 cartons of the drug were impounded at No157 Miller Road, Bompai in Nassarawa LGA.

Wakili said the police during the raid burst the syndicate at a drug factory, known as Ugolab Manufacturing Company in Bompai, Kano, adding that the police arrested one suspect, Chris Metuh of №157, Club Road.

The police boss lamented saying ”This is how terrible the cycle of hard drugs is in Kano.”

According to Punch, Wakili wondered how such a quantum of hard drugs be stored in a compound and its eventual distribution to its network.

He said, “I will continue to seek for the support of the people, for the police to accomplish its efforts to rid the state of all forms of crime and drugs dealers.”

You'll recall that in March, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit (FOU), Zone ‘B’, Kaduna, arrested a Nigerian, Sahabi Adamu, in Kano with three sacks filled with tramadol tablets.

According to Comptroller of the FOU Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, Sarkin Mustafa, the three sacks contain 1,146 packets of 225mg of tramadol tablets.

He said the arrest was made possible through a covert operation which lasted over 30 days, adding that the suspect was an alleged member of a syndicate that specialised in the distribution and sale of such drugs within Kano and neighbouring states.