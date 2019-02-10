The suspect has been identified as Chika Chukwu. She was reportedly apprehended through a joint effort by criminal investigators and a vigilance group on Thursday, February 8, 2019.

To avoid being detected, she managed to hide the gun together with a mopping stick at a location. The report was confirmed by Punch News on two days after. A vigilante shared with the publisher about the incident.

"The pump-action gun was loaded with four live cartridges and one expended cartridge.

“The 19-year-old woman was arrested at the Amahusa quarters on Thursday, where she concealed the gun inside a bunch of mopping stick in order to avoid being noticed."

When the police have been able to learn about Chika Chukwu's intention keeping a combat weapon without a lawful permission, she will be charged to court.