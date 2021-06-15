Police confirm release of abducted Ekiti farmer, say no ransom paid

The command made the confirmation in a statement signed by its Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, in Ado-Ekiti and issued to newsmen on Monday.

He said that the police led the rescued team that secured the release of the farmer from his abductors.

According to Abutu, “The police immediately swung into action upon hearing that the farmer was kidnapped from his farmstead. So, we led the search team that chased the bandits into the forest to ensure that the victim is freed unhurt.

“We thank God that the man was released unhurt and he is in good and sound health,” he said.

Abutu, however, denied rumours making the round that N2 million ransom was paid by the family.

“The rumours that the family agreed to make installment payments for the balance of the N30 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers is also not true."

A source, who pleaded anonymity, however told NAN that a search party found the victim inside a forest around 5.30a.m on Monday at the border between Kogi and Ekiti States.