Police reveal how flamboyant Abuja kidnap kingpin was arrested

Damilare Famuyiwa

The kidnap kingpin, John Ewa, otherwise known as Lion, was believed to have been involved in several kidnappings in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Bayelsa Police Command, have confirmed the arrest of kidnap kingpin, John Ewa, otherwise known as Lion.

Policemen from the state command, were said to have trailed Lion, who had been on the wanted list of the Force, to Abuja, where they nabbed him.

Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Bayelsa State, stated that Lion was arrested on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

“We are going to issue a statement tomorrow (Monday) or parade the suspect,” he added.

Lion, who had since been flaunting his wealth and giving motivational quotes on social media, was believed to be involved in multiple kidnappings in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Amongst the social media posts in which Lion displayed his wealth, was a viral six-second video, where he was seen flaunting foreign currency, and saying “Get money for this life, hussle, hussle.”

However, following his arrest, another video believed to have been taken on Saturday, went viral.

In the latest viral video, Lion, who was captured sobbing while wearing only pants, was seen on his knees with his hands handcuffed, as he pleaded for forgiveness.

Please, forgive me. My wife just born sef (sic),” he stated.

Meanwhile, men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a 75-year-old grandfather, Usman Bokina Bajama, and 21 other suspects in different operations across seven states in the country.

In a statement in which the arrests were disclosed, spokesperson of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said amongst other things, the agency seized 1,001,387 bottles and capsules of banned drugs, Akuskura and Tramadol from the suspects.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

