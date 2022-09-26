Police reveal how flamboyant Abuja kidnap kingpin was arrested

Policemen from the state command, were said to have trailed Lion, who had been on the wanted list of the Force, to Abuja, where they nabbed him.

Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Bayelsa State, stated that Lion was arrested on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

“We are going to issue a statement tomorrow (Monday) or parade the suspect,” he added.

Lion, who had since been flaunting his wealth and giving motivational quotes on social media, was believed to be involved in multiple kidnappings in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Amongst the social media posts in which Lion displayed his wealth, was a viral six-second video, where he was seen flaunting foreign currency, and saying “Get money for this life, hussle, hussle.”

However, following his arrest, another video believed to have been taken on Saturday, went viral.

In the latest viral video, Lion, who was captured sobbing while wearing only pants, was seen on his knees with his hands handcuffed, as he pleaded for forgiveness.

“Please, forgive me. My wife just born sef (sic),” he stated.

