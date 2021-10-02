RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue Zamfara Speaker’s family members, 11 others

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said that all the victims had undergone various medical checkup and would be reunited with their families.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

The Police Command in Zamfara on Saturday announced the rescue of five family members of Zamfara Assembly Speaker, Nasiru Ma’azu Magarya, abducted by bandits on Aug. 5.

Recommended articles

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, confirmed this while presenting the rescued victims before reporters in Gusau.

Elkanah said the 16 victims, including a three months old baby, Khadija Muazu, and her mother Hauwau Muazu, were rescued and safely returned when the fleeing bandits abandoned them at their various camps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Speaker’s father and five members of his family were abducted on Aug. 5 at Magarya community in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

He said the speaker’s family members rescued on Sept. 29, included Dahiru Sarki Magarya, Huwau Mu’azu Magarya, baby Khadija, Usman Magarya and Okasha Abdullahi Magarya.

The police commissioner said the 11 others, including four women, were abducted from Magamin Tandu in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

He said all the victims had undergone various medical checkup and would be reunited with their families.

Elkanah assured that efforts were being made to rescue the speaker’s father, Alhaji Muazu Magarya from his captors.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Shatta Bandle calls Davido on FaceTime, promises to give him a loan

Shatta Bandle calls Davido on FaceTime, promises to give him a loan

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

'Swallow': Should Kunle Afolayan rethink making non-actors leads? [Pulse Movie Review]

'Swallow': Should Kunle Afolayan rethink making non-actors leads? [Pulse Movie Review]

Sound Sultan's widow celebrates him on their wedding anniversary

Sound Sultan's widow celebrates him on their wedding anniversary

Trending

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Youth Corper says soldier bathe her with sand and water because of small chops

NYSC member Ezeiruaku Ifenyinwa Fidelia after she was beaten by a soldier in Calabar (Agba Jalingo)

Police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish

Cape Coast police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish