Police rescue suspected terrorist from angry mob in Lagos

The suspect was attacked after being spotted for dressing like a woman.

Men of the Lagos Police Command, have rescued one Sanni Gafar from an angry mob in the Ijora Badia area of the state.

The policemen rescued the 29-year-old from being lynched by the mob, who suspected that he’s a terrorist after dressing like a woman.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, the state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said the mob suspected Gafar is a terrorist after they noticed he was disguising with his dressing.

Hundeyin added that the suspect is now in police custody after his rescue, and an investigation is ongoing.

The statement read: “Around 11am, a mob descended on an alleged terrorist at Ijora Badia. The police arrived on time to save him from lynching. Preliminary investigation shows that the male suspect, who many alleged disguised as a woman, is Sanni Gafar, 29.

“He was found with a bag containing three hammers, six screwdrivers, one pair of pliers, one chisel, five spanners, three rolls of black cellophane, cable wires, 20mm bending spring, a pair of black trousers, and a plastic box of clips.

“Investigation is ongoing to ascertain his claim that he is an electrician. The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, while commending residents of Lagos for their vigilance, once again warns against any form of jungle justice. All suspicious persons or movements are to be reported to security agencies.”

This development came barely two weeks after the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), of the Command on high alert.

Alabi made the move as terrorists in the country disclosed their plan to attack Lagos State.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

