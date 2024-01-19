ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue man from jumping in front of moving vehicle

Damilare Famuyiwa

RRS officers on routine patrol spotted the man while attempting to commit suicide, and restrained him with the help of passers-by.

The man has been handed over to his family for monitoring [Rapid Response/Facebook]
The man, according to RRS, attempted to jump into the front of a moving vehicle when its team on a routine patrol and passers-by restrained him.

Sharing photos of the scene on its Facebook page, RRS further said that upon investigation, the family of the man was identified and he was handed over to them for monitoring.

The statement read, “Around 11:25 am today (Wednesday), our operatives in Igando rescued a man trying to commit suicide by jumping in front of speeding vehicles on LASU – Iyana Iba Expressway.

“With the assistance of passers-by, he was restrained. His family was contacted and he has been handed over to them for maximum attention.”

The statement further stated that the RRS arrested some undisclosed number of persons for causing violence over the death of a young man.

Meanwhile, our team is presently in Bamgbose, Lagos Island, where violence broke out between two groups over the death of a young man.

“Several arrests have been made and the crisis de-escalated. Normalcy has returned to the area. Joint teams of police operatives from divisions, Area Command and RRS are still on the ground monitoring the situation,” the statement added.

This incident happened a few days after a female bank worker in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State committed suicide.

32-year-old Amarachi Ugochukwu was found dead in the bank’s premises after consuming a substance suspected to be insecticide.

In her suicide note, the deceased sighted the economy hardship in the country as her reason.

